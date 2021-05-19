Judge Rules Apfelbaums Not Entitled to Recover Damages

By

WILLIAMSPORT – Pilot negligence was a contributing factor that caused the 2015 crash of a small plane in North Carolina that killed a Sunbury attorney, his wife and his father-in-law, a judge has ruled.

As such, the estates of Michael M. and Christine Apfelbaum are not entitled to recover damages, U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann ruled Tuesday.

He found based on evidence adduced from experts, Apfelbaum should not have been flying in instrument conditions.

His decision to fly constituted a breach of his duty of care, the judge wrote in explaining his reasons for granting the government’s motion for judgment on partial findings.

The ruling ended the seven-day non-jury trial in the wrongful death suit against the federal government stemming from the Sept. 7, 2015, crash that killed the couple and Clarence Imgrund.

Apfelbaum was piloting the Beach A36 Bonanza that crashed near Kernersville, North Carolina, on an approach to the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Apfelbaum planned to stop in Greensboro for fuel on a flight home from Sarasota, Florida.

The couple’s estates in their suit contended communications by air traffic controller Kendall Garland exacerbated the pilot’s spatial disorientation, causing the crash.

“There is no evidence showing that Garland would have been able to avoid the plane crash,” Brann wrote.

The judge did not rule out spatial disorientation as a causal factor but said without expert testimony he had no basis to find Apfelbaum suffered from that condition.

He had found the plaintiffs’ spatial disorientation expert witness to be unreliable and precluded him from testifying.

The estates claimed Apfelbaum would have landed safely had he been told to alter his course by a few degrees rather than make a wider turn.

They also contended Garland was negligent by not telling Apfelbaum to level his wings. There was nothing that showed he could have complied with such an instruction, Brann said.

In his opinion that details the last moments of the flight, the judge found there was a lack of evidence Garland could have or should have been aware that Apfelbaum was facing an emergency because he did not declare one.

Brann also noted Apfelbaum’s flight instructor had warned him not to fly the Bonanza until he gained more experience with it.

The government, which maintained from the outset pilot negligence caused the crash, moved for judgment after the plaintiffs Friday rested in the trial that featured a number of expert witnesses.

Government attorney Alan D. Mattioni in his opening statement claimed Apfelbaum lost control after disengaging the autopilot.

The plane, which was low on fuel, banked at angles in excess of 50 degrees, stalled and spun to the ground, court documents state.

Lane R. Jubb Jr. who represented the estates, said a decision on an appeal will be made after he reviews Brann’s reasons for his ruling.

The National Transportation Safety Board found the cause of the crash was deficient Federal Aviation Administration air traffic control training on recognition and handling of emergencies and Apfelbaum’s spatial disorientation.

Brann was precluded from considering those findings in reaching his decision.