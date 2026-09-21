Jackass Brewing Closes After Seven Years

LEWISBURG — A popular Union County-area brewery has poured its final beer and closed its doors after seven years. Jackass Brewing Company operated locations near Lewisburg and in Williamsport.

The company says losing co-owner Larry Winans was a heartbreak the business ultimately could not overcome. Winans, 61, died in June after suffering cardiac arrest during the Happy Valley Ironman triathlon.

In a farewell message, the company said its hearts were full despite the pain of saying goodbye. Owners thanked everyone who walked through their doors, supported their dream and helped create years of friendships and memories. They also thanked the community for honoring Larry’s memory alongside them.