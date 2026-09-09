Inquirer: Advocates Say ICE Arrested 49 Danville Workers

DANVILLE — There are reports of nearly fifty ICE arrests (in, or near) Danville.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports immigration advocates say ICE arrested at least 49 construction workers connected to the Geisinger Medical Center tower project. Advocates say 41 workers were arrested September 2 and eight more were taken into custody Tuesday .

The Centre County Rapid Response Network and Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition say the men are from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and other countries. They say all remain detained.