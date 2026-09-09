Inquirer: Advocates Say ICE Arrested 49 Danville Workers

Mark Lawrence | September 9, 2026 6:55 am |

DANVILLE — There are reports of nearly fifty ICE arrests (in, or near) Danville.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports immigration advocates say ICE arrested at least 49 construction workers connected to the Geisinger Medical Center tower project. Advocates say 41 workers were arrested  and eight more were taken into custody .

The Centre County Rapid Response Network and Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition say the men are from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and other countries. They say all remain detained.

Geisinger says the  law enforcement activity did not occur on hospital property, and they have nothing to do with the hiring of the construction workers.  The Inquirer says ICE and Homeland Security have not responded to requests for comment.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK