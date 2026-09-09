Inquirer: Advocates Say ICE Arrested 49 Danville Workers

DANVILLE — There are reports of nearly fifty ICE arrests (in, or near) Danville.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports immigration advocates say ICE arrested at least 49 construction workers connected to the Geisinger Medical Center tower project. Advocates say 41 workers were arrested and eight more were taken into custody .
The Centre County Rapid Response Network and Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition say the men are from Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras and other countries. They say all remain detained.
Geisinger says the law enforcement activity did not occur on hospital property, and they have nothing to do with the hiring of the construction workers. The Inquirer says ICE and Homeland Security have not responded to requests for comment.