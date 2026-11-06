Ian Proud Named Interim President Of Valley Chamber

SHAMOKIN DAM — The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce has named Ian Proud its interim President and CEO. Proud will begin his new position Monday, November 16th, during a leadership transition at the regional business organization.

Proud currently serves as an Innovation Manager at Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center, helping entrepreneurs develop and expand their businesses. His career also includes leadership positions with regional manufacturers Playworld and Wood-Mode.

Chamber officials say Proud brings decades of business experience and already knows the organization through his work as a strategic planning consultant. He will work with the Chamber’s board and staff during the transition.