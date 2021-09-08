Homeless Man Pleads Guilty for Two Valley Murders

WILKES-BARRE – A homeless man accused of killing two women from our region has pleaded guilty. The Daily Item reports 43-year-old Harold Haulman III, who has no address, was sentenced to life in prison without parole as a result.

He’s responsible for the killing of 25-year-old Tianna Phillips of McClure, who went missing in 2018, and 26-year-old Erica Shultz of Bloomsburg, who went missing late last year. Haulman was arrested earlier this year on murder charges.

According to The Daily Item, Michigan investigators say Haulman researched serial killers, Hannibal Lector and ‘Silence of the Lambs, after the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Ashley Parlier. The Daily Item says Haulman admitted to murdering all three woman after being interviewed by former Luzerne County Detective Shawn Williams, who’s the now the school police officer for the Shikellamy School District.