Historic Walking Tour Highlights Danville’s Past

DANVILLE — Visitors in Danville will get a chance next weekend to see how downtown looked decades and even centuries ago. The Danville Business Alliance will offer its “Time Traveler Tour: Danville Then and Now” during the Danville Heritage Festival.

Organizers say Danville native Andy Gutknecht will lead the roughly one-hour walking tour using historic photographs at their original locations. The tour gives participants a chance to stand where history happened and see just how much of Danville’s past is still around them.

The tour begins at 10am in the CVS parking lot and continues toward the Montour County Courthouse. More information is available at visitdanvillepa.org.