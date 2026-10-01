Historic Northumberland Church Property Going To Auction

NORTHUMBERLAND — A historic former church in Northumberland will be sold at auction October 22 .

The former Christ United Methodist Church at 117 King Street dates to 1856 and was rebuilt in 1921. The roughly 8,300-square-foot building includes more than 20 leaded stained-glass windows, 30 pews, a pipe organ and vaulted oak ceilings. It also features classrooms, offices, a nursery, commercial kitchen, banquet room, and multiple bathrooms.

A separate parking lot at 129 King Street is included with the property. The church is commercially zoned and includes public utilities and a new natural-gas boiler. The auction begins at 6pm. The property will sell with a reserve price of $60,000. More info at roanrealestate.com.