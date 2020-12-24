High Water Expected Along Susquehanna River and Creeks

SUNBURY – AccuWeather is forecasting The Valley will receive one to three inches of rain in the next 24-hours; that rain, combined with mild temperatures, and melting snow, is expected to push waterways bank full. No widespread flooding is forecast in our region.

The Middle Atlantic River Forecast Center in State College predicts the Susquehanna River at Sunbury will rise to about 25 feet Saturday morning—that is about a foot above flood stage. At Lewisburg, a crest at 18.5 feet is expected Saturday morning. Flood stage is 18 feet in Lewisburg.

Penns Creek is expected to rise to about 8.2 feet, around 6 a.m. Friday. Flood stage in Penns Creek is 8 feet.