Here. For Good: Woman Raising Granddaughter Appreciative of Help

By Joe Sylvester

[email protected]

MILTON — Heather Stoltz doesn’t want anything special for Christmas, just whatever help the Salvation Army can provide to her and her granddaughter, Christina, who is 5 1/2.

Stoltz, 37, has been raising Christina because Christina’s parents are unable to. The Milton woman, who is on a fixed income, has sought help from the Salvation Army two previous times, as well.

“I live on disability. I’m raising my little grandchild. I have been since she was born,” she said.

“We really don’t anything special,” she added. “We just ask for the basics, whatever they can help us with. We appreciate anything they can give. Anything we’re handed we pass forward, if we had extras. When we’re helped, we also help others.”

Stoltz said every day is hard.

“We just deal with it,” she said.

She said Christina attended Head Start last school year but Stoltz has kept her out of school this year because of concerns about COVID-19. She said it would be difficult for her granddaughter to social distance.

“She’s the biggest hugger in the world,” Stoltz said. “She wants to hug everyone she sees. In real life, that’s great, but now, not so much.”

She said it is difficult because they are isolated due to the virus.

“My income is really low,” Stoltz said. “It’s very hard for her. It’s hard for me too. It’s just her and me. We just stay at home and deal with what we have.”

The “2020 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $11,241.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.