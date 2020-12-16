Here. For Good: Volunteer Loves Helping, Especially During COVID

By Justin Strawser

SUNBURY — Randy Strunk is one the volunteers who helps out on the Salvation Army’s Here. For Good campaign distribution days.

Strunk, of Sunbury, who has volunteered for the last two years, packs boxes of food for recipients of the funds and loads up the items in people’s cars.

“I love to help people,” said Strunk. “Now with COVID, there’s so many people who need help.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $40,434.72, thanks to $50 from Hermine Dorman, of Sunbury, in memory of Dean Dorman; $100 from Nancy Slease, of Milton; $100 from E.L. Straub, of Paxinos; $25 from Lisa Ragard, of Lewisburg; $25 from William and Linda Houtz, of Beavertown; $100 from Tris Hoover, of Liverpool, in memory of Dean Hoover and Martha Snabler; $200 from Keep Steve Drumming Fund, of Winfield, in memory of Steve Mitchell; $25 from Caroline Campagna, of Lewisburg; $100 from Barry and Sara Hayhurst, of Northumberland; $33 from John and Rachel Goss, of Middleburg; $100 from William and Mary Ann Weader, of Selinsgrove; $200 from Keiffer Physical Therapy Associates, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Marsha, Gret and Michael Dalmatia; $50 from Gail and Tom Blask, in memory of Betty Jane and Charles Fisher; $200 from Cherie Jarrett, of New Columbia; $100 from Donal and Gail Lilley, of Selinsgrove; $75 from the District Office of Selinsgrove HS’s dress down day; $20 from Leo Finlan, of Marion Heights; $800 from Dalton and Mary Savidge, of Selinsgrove; $20 from Dave and Theresa Weaver; $52 from David Daku; $250 from John and Donna Graham; $250 in memory of Lynne and Gerald Abowitz; and $200 in memory of Claire and Alan Grill. There were also $755 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.