Here. For Good. Volunteer, “It Just Feels Good”

SUNBURY – James Burke has been a Salvation Army volunteer for the last seven years, and every year his gives his time, it’s the same satisfying feeling, “It just makes you feel good. The people are happy and grateful, especially at Christmas time here.”

Burke says his volunteering time varies throughout the year, but the last few weeks have been particularly busy with the organization’s Here. For Good. distribution fast approaching, “With the Christmas rush, its helping with the bags…bagging and putting stuff together…and then people come and pick it up.”

Burke says it was his friend Harold who first got him involved with the Salvation Army, “It used to be just the turkeys…and then me and my friend we’re the only ones with CDL’s so we do a lot of the driving…we get the food in Williamsport at the center up there, and then taking it to Milton, Sunbury, Shamokin, Lewistown, sometimes Mifflintown, stuff like that.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate.

The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.