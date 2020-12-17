Here. For Good: Unemployed Grandmother Turns to Program

By Justin Strawser

LEWISBURG — An unemployed grandmother from Lewisburg praised the Salvation Army for all the help she received this year.

Miriam Jerez, who is taking care of her 11-year-old granddaughter, is not working right now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The interview with Jerez, who speaks Spanish, was conducted through a translator.

“They have helped me a lot in the midst of the pandemic,” said Jerez. “With the economy, they often call me to ask if I need anything for the house, for food. They have gone above and beyond.”

Jerez, who also reached out to the Salvation Army when her own children were younger, said her grandaughter would like board games for Christmas or other things to do inside together.

“The Salvation Army is a very good service,” she said. “They do a good job at communicating and leaving messages.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $40,960.72, thanks to $25 from Jan and Jack Reigle, of Mifflinburg; $75 from Paul and Carol Kampa, of Mifflinburg; $100 from Thomas and Priscilla Lanks; and $156 from Pierre Joanis. There were also $170 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.