Here. For Good: Mother of Four Facing Unemployment, Lack of Child Care

By Justin Strawser

The Daily Item

SUNBURY — A mother of four turned to the Salvation Army after facing unemployment and lack of child care.

Niurka Torres, of Sunbury, said she is not working right now because the schools switched to virtual learning. The interview with Torres, who speaks Spanish, was conducted through a translator.

Torres said she has benefitted from the Salvation Army in the past few years. She has lived in Sunbury for three years.

She has four children: ages 15, 14, 12 and 10. The family needs household items, including bedding, she said.

“Every year the Salvation Army has helped a lot,” she said. “They have saved us in several different ways. They have done so much this year.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $34,412.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.