Here. For Good: Milton Man Grateful For Holiday Meal

By Justin Strawser

[email protected]

MILTON — A Milton man said he is grateful for the holiday meal provided by the Salvation Army this year.

Ronald Mohr benefitted from the Here. For Good. campaign, which surpassed $100,000 on Tuesday on its way toward a $115,000 goal thanks to a $50,000 donation from The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation.

Mohr, who lives at the Milton Towers, said he maintained his job as a janitor at the Susquehanna Valley Mall through the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdowns.

“No matter what you get paid it doesn’t go far,” he said.

Mohr is single with no children, so he didn’t qualify for the Christmas gifts from the Here. For Good. campaign. He said he wouldn’t have a big holiday meal without the program.

“I love the Salvation Army,” he said. “They help with a lot of people when you’re down on your luck and struggling.”

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $102,545.72, thanks to a $50,000 matching grant from The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation, as well as $20 from Dolores Hepschmidt, of Liverpool; $100 from SJ and TW Levan, of McEwansville; $300 from Charles and Geraldine Klinger, of Selinsgrove; $50 from Harold Neff, of Sunbury; $250 in memory of Colleen Weis and Martin Laiks; $1,500 from Glen G. and Mary A. Miller, of Lewisburg; $100 from Andy Wargo, of Milton; $50 from Harley and Marjorie Freed; $20 from Kevin and Ashley Venarchick, of Trevorton; $100 from Cyril and Leona Stretansky, of Selinsgrove; $100 from John S. Klingler, of New Berlin; $50 from Bob and Sandy George, of Lewisburg; $156 from Carla Minori; and $208 from Stephanie Snyder. There were also $2,594 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.