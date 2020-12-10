Here. For Good: Milton family facing hard times turns to campaign

By Justin Strawser

The Daily Item

MILTON — A family from Milton facing hard times this year turned to the Salvation Army for help.

Emilany Chong is raising two children, ages 7 and 11, in Milton. The woman, who speaks Spanish, talked to The Daily Item through her 7-year-old child Josliany Kamila.

Chong said she is not working right now. She came to the Salvation Army for food and Christmas gifts for the family.

They said they are grateful for all the Salvation Army does.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $30,573.72, thanks to $200 from Bev and David Staman, of Watsontown; $100 from Joyce and Paul Bartholomew, of Danville; $500 from the United Lutheran Church: Men in Mission, of Sunbury; $100 from Roger Shipman, of Sunbury; $50 from Paul Kitchen, of Watsontown; $100 from David and Elizabeth Benefield, of Beaver Springs; $100 from Bonnie and James Lesley, of Lewisburg; $25 from Stanley and Clara Korbar, of Selinsgrove; $75 from Rodney and Maureen Ries, of Selinsgrove; $25 from Emma Jane Sharp, of Mifflinburg; $52 from Sharan Ryder; $500 from Kenneth Trometter, of Northumberland; $50 from Timothy and Marsha Knoster, of Lewisburg; $100 from Grace Reformed Church: Willing Workers Class, of Troxelville; $300 from Charles Reed Jr. and Marilyn Reed, of Middleburg; $50 from Patricia Dorman, of Northumberland; $200 from Roberty Hontz Jr. and Judith Hontz, of New Columbia; $200 from Rosaria Gabriele and Arlyne Hoyt, of Lewisburg; $1,000 from Charles Benoit, of Lewisburg; $30 from Carol and Jack; $200 from Ruth Rigel, of Beaver Springs; $100 from William and Barbara Boyer, of Northumberland; $150 from H. Marlene Grim, of Beaver Springs; $100 from Mary Laudenslager, of Selinsgrove; $50 in memory of Cassee Singer; $100 from Peggy and Clarence Clemens, of Danville; $50 from Dean Williard; $200 from James Knight; and $50 from Kim Ranck. There were also $1,501 in anonymous donations.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.