SUNBURY — A disabled Sunbury mother says the Here For Good campaign helps her family make ends meet during the holidays. The Daily Item reports Kristin, her husband and six-year-old daughter struggle with rising expenses, including $1,100 monthly rent.

Kristin says the assistance allows her to pay essential bills while providing Christmas gifts for her daughter. She says she’s grateful for the generosity of neighbors who support the annual campaign.

Donations can be dropped off at Central Penn Bank and Trust branches or mailed to 250 East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg. Campaign information is available at WKOK.com.