Here. For Good: Daughter of Two Salvation Army Leaders Grew Up Volunteering

MILTON — The daughter of two leaders in the Milton Salvation Army has grown up volunteering her time for the organization.

Bevianna Girardi, 18, of New Columbia, now helps pack food and gifts and hand out those items during the Here. For Good campaign. She is the daughter of Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton, and Milton Salvation Army Office Manager Valerie Harris.

“Helping the community is rewarding,” said Girardi.

She said she has been helping volunteer with the Salvation Army since she was age 13 in middle school.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $42,866.72.

Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.