SUNBURY — The annual Here For Good campaign is underway, seeking $175,000 to help struggling families throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley. Now in its 40th year, the former Needy Family Fund has raised more than $3.9 million since 1987.

The campaign supports food, housing, utilities and holiday assistance through the Salvation Army in Sunbury and Milton. Sponsors include Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation, Central Penn Bank and Trust, the Degenstein Foundations and The Daily Item.

Donations can be made at Central Penn Bank and Trust branches or mailed to Post Office Box 186, Mifflinburg.

https://give.salvationarmy.org/campaign/epa-milton-here-for-good-2025/c631568