SUNBURY — The Here For Good campaign is underway, seeking $175,000 to help struggling families throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley. The former Needy Family Fund marks its 40th year, having raised more than $3.9 million since 1987.

Salvation Army Major Tammy Hench says the campaign supports food programs, rent, utilities, and other essential needs. Hench says, “The generosity of this great community and its surrounding areas can go a long way into a brighter holiday for many.”

The campaign is sponsored by The Daily Item, Central Penn Bank and Trust and Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation. Donations can be dropped off at Central Penn Bank branches or mailed to Post Office Box 186 in Mifflinburg.