Hemp Company Buys Remaining Portion of Sunbury Textile Mill

SUNBURY – The rest of the former Sunbury Textile Mill will soon be home to an industrial hemp manufacturer, bringing dozens of new jobs to the area. DRIVE announced Monday Sivana Converting LLC has purchased the remaining portion of the mill, which will bring 50 new jobs.

DRIVE says the operation will produce hemp-based, biodegradable plastic food containers, cups, plates and straws for the commercial market.

The former textile mill owned by Glen Raven, was donated to DRIVE, a regional economic development entity, last December. Sivana Converting expects to begin hiring this fall.