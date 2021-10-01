Heffner Sentenced up to 50 years in Prison

SUNBURY – A Coal Township man has been sentenced up to 50 years in prison for shooting and then dumping the body of another man along Route 901.

The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office says 40-year-old Brian Heffner was sentenced Friday to 19 ½ to 50 years in prison. He was found guilty earlier this year on several charges, including abuse of a corpse, five felony counts of illegally possessing a firearm, and tampering with evidence.

We last told you the incident occurred September 12 when according to police, Heffner shot 33-year-old Sean Mascal while they were in a car along Route 901 in Locust Gap, he then dumped Mascal’s body in a wooded area. Heffner also, allegedly, threatened witnesses at the time if they didn’t help him dispose of evidence, and or if they called 9-1-1. Police say he also stole a .40 caliber handgun.