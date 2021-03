MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS – Several volunteer fire crews are at the scene of a heavy house fire in the Mount Pleasant Mills area. Emergency responders say the fire was first reported around 12:30 p.m. at 44 Mill Race Road in Perry Township, Snyder County. Reports from the scene say there are traffic delays at Routes 104 and 35 in the area. Injuries and other information are unknown at this time. We’re working to gather more details.