Heating Oil Prices Near Record High In Pennsylvania

PLAINS — Pennsylvania heating-oil customers are heading into winter with prices near a record high. WOLF-TV reports the statewide average reached $5.83 a gallon October 5 , just three cents below the 2022 record. At that price, a 100-gallon delivery costs about $583 before added fees.

That is more than $250 higher than the same delivery cost one year ago. Federal energy officials say tight distillate supplies, reduced refining activity and strong export demand are contributing to the increase. The Energy Information Administration projects heating-oil households could spend about 21% more this winter than last year.