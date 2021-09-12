Headlines: Two New 9-11 Monuments Unveiled in Shamokin

PA Headlines 9-12-21

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — WBRE is reporting…A solemn ceremony in Northumberland County marked the 20th anniversary of the attack and served to showcase two new monuments for the area. First responders and community members from in and around Shamokin gathered Saturday morning to remember those who died in the September 11th attacks. The Patriot’s Day Memorial walk and service honored those who serve locally as firefighters, police officers, and other first responders were recognized for their courage on the job. This year’s event featured the surprise unveiling of two new monuments soon to be on display in the region. They were fashioned using steel from the rubble left behind when the twin towers collapsed. The phrase “never forget” is featured prominently on the surface of the steel. Retired New York City firefighter Tony Tomesheski was the guest speaker at the service.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…President Biden has declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania due to heavy rains, severe flash flooding and tornadoes in the commonwealth from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Biden approved a request from Gov. Tom Wolf for a major disaster declaration allowing assistance to individuals for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties, the White House said Friday night.

Wolf on Aug. 31 signed a proclamation of disaster emergency allowing state agencies to ready resources and respond more quickly to requests for state assistance. He said earlier in the week that damage to public infrastructure was estimated at $117 million.

STONYCREEK, Pa. – The Tribune News Service/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting…Stopping to pay his respects at the Flight 93 National Memorial between visits to New York City and the Pentagon, President Joe Biden walked the Wall of Names on Saturday and went out into the fields to see the final resting place of the 40 passengers and crew who fought back against hijackers two decades ago and forced the plane down. Mr. Biden arrived shortly before 12:30 p.m., and, with first lady Jill Biden by his side, took a slow stroll through Memorial Plaza, at one point putting his arm around Gordon Felt, whose brother died on Flight 93. The president’s visit marks the end of private proceedings at the memorial on Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The morning ceremony featured remarks from Mr. Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, and former President George W. Bush.