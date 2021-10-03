Headlines: Several Hundred Gather for Abortion Rights Rally

PA Headlines 10/03/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… Several hundred people joined together on the Capitol steps in Harrisburg on Saturday, participating in a march and rally for abortion and reproductive rights. It’s one of hundreds of events that took place across the country. The theme of the rally was “Bans off our Bodies.” It was organized in response to the recent law in Texas banning abortions after six weeks. Pro-choice advocates say that’s before most women even know they’re pregnant. Those advocates say reproductive rights are under attack and they made their voices heard in the streets of Harrisburg. “Abortion is a woman’s right and as long as I am serving the good people of Pennsylvania, I will always protect that right,” said Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“An individual needs bodily autonomy. They need the ability to make those really personal, private medical decisions without interference, without interference from politicians,” said Melissa Reed, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Keystone. But that’s not the viewpoint of thousands who showed up this past Monday for a pro-life march on the Capitol steps. “A heartbeat starts very early and it is an individual life with very distinct DNA and we have to also protect that,” said Rep. Bryan Cutler, speaker of the Pa. House. Politicians have tried to pass several bills restricting abortions in Pennsylvania, but Gov. Tom Wolf has vowed to veto them all. “Our governor will stop any bans on women exercising their constitutional right and we can never ever let go of that veto pen in Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

“Having abortions be illegal does not stop abortions. What it does is stop safe abortions,” said Bailey Monroe Women at the rally say it’s not an easy decision to make, but sometimes a necessary one. “No one is aborting healthy babies past the point where they’re actually developed and viable outside of the womb,” said Sarah Hammond. This pre-Roe era of legislating bodies for people with uteruses is archaic. It’s invasive. It’s detrimental to our health.”

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Fans of Major League Baseball may know that Pennsylvania native and early pitching star Christy Mathewson was an inaugural member of the sport’s Hall of Fame — entering posthumously in 1936 with the likes of Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner. What many don’t know is that Mathewson, who pitched for the New York Giants and Cincinnati Reds beginning in 1900, had an initial alternate career in semi-pro football. That included a stint playing with the Greensburg Athletic Association at the city’s Offutt Field, then known as Athletic Park. One man who does know the whole nine yards about Mathewson’s Greensburg gridiron connection is Salem resident David L. Snyder. He learned about “Matty’s” local athletic activities while researching Walter Johnson, who faced batters as a member of the Washington Senators from 1907-27.

Mathewson “played fullback for the Greensburg Athletic Association from 1898 to 1900,” Snyder said. “In 1900, he went to play for the Pittsburgh Stars,” another semi-pro football squad. “Then the Giants put a stop to him playing football.” Snyder hopes to build support for recognizing Mathewson’s time in Greensburg with an installation at Offutt Field. “I feel it’s appropriate that Mathewson should be honored with some kind of plaque,” he said. Snyder acknowledged his proposal may have taken a back seat to more pressing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, he said, he has reached out to local school and municipal officials, as well as sports organizations, to float his idea. He has hopes of attracting donations to cover the estimated $2,800 cost of a bronze plaque.

Snyder’s proposal didn’t ring a bell with current administrators at Greensburg Salem School District, which plays varsity football at Offutt and is in transition between superintendents. But Snyder said many of those he has contacted about the Mathewson tribute have been “surprised and fascinated” to learn of the famed athlete’s sojourn with the Greensburg football club. The Seton Hill University Griffins also play at Offutt, renting the field from Greensburg Salem. Seton Hill Athletic Director Chris Snyder, who is not related, was among those who first heard from David Snyder that Mathewson had a presence at the Greensburg venue. Regarding the plaque proposal, Chris Snyder said, “I think it’s a good idea. It would be a noble gesture for an original member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.” The field has been owned since 1916 by the local school district, which has completed various renovations and expansions of the site through the years.