Pennsylvania Headlines: GOP to Subpoena All Voter Records

PA Headlines 9/15/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…Republicans in Pennsylvania’s Senate pursuing what they call a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election said Tuesday they plan to subpoena records that detail who voted, including their driver’s license number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and whether they voted by mail or in-person. Senate Republicans have scheduled a meeting Wednesday of the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, which they control, to vote to issue subpoenas for the information from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration. The request for records on who voted will include their name, address, driver’s license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number and how they voted, whether in-person, by mail, absentee or provisional ballot. Republicans also want that information for each registered voter, as of Nov. 1, 2020, plus the last time they voted.

In addition to that, Republicans say they plan to issue subpoenas for records of communication between Wolf’s administration and counties concerning elections from May 1, 2020, through May 1, 2021. The idea of a “forensic investigation” or “audit” has been propelled by former President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters in battleground states where he lost. Critics say it is a fruitless search for fraud to legitimize Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories that the election was rigged against him.

Democrats have vowed to fight any subpoenas, possibly in court, and it’s not clear whether Wolf’s administration can be forced to produce information, even by court order. It also is not clear whether Wolf, a Democrat, will cooperate or whether the Department of State — which oversees the counties’ administration of elections — stores that information. Wolf’s office said Tuesday that it will need to review the details of any subpoenas “before determining how to respond.” Democrats have sharply criticized the effort, saying the Republicans’ “sham audit” or “fraudit” is a stunt to erode the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory and an extension of a national campaign to attack voting rights. Biden beat Trump in Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes, according to certified results. Republicans also have repeatedly distorted the actions of judges and state officials leading up to last year’s election, perpetuating the false idea that Democrats cheated.

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting…If you’ve driven along Routes 11 & 15 in the Liverpool area, or Interstate 83 in York County lately, chances are you’ve seen a giant billboard that features President Joe Biden in a military outfit along with the phrase “Making the Taliban Great Again.” The billboard company says former PA State Senator Scott Wagner. Wagner had one term as Pennsylvania State Senator, elected in 2014. He represented the 28th district in the state, which is a large portion of York County. He resigned in June of 2018 to run for Governor as the Republican nominee, a race in which he lost to Governor Tom Wolf. Wagner said, “I saw the image (of Joe Biden), I got it from a friend a few weeks ago. The picture tells the story. We pulled out of Afghanistan too quickly, and we left so much of American equipment. Joe Biden has made us look like a fool. I feel so bad, words can’t describe what I would say to someone who was wounded or someone’s family who had a soldier pass away in the country after all this happened,” Scott Wagner said when asked for a comment.

PITTSBURGH—TribLive is reporting… The PIAA will require its game officials in all sports to be fully vaccinated against covid-19 to work any state postseason contests this fall. In a bulletin for football officials posted online Tuesday, the PIAA said: “All officials must be fully vaccinated to officiate any postseason inter-district contest. The terms and conditions of PIAA inter-district playoff contracts will include language that all officials working those contests must be fully vaccinated.” The mandate will not apply to district games such as the WPIAL playoffs, said PIAA assistant executive director Patrick Gebhart, who oversees officials across the state.