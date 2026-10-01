Rep. Hamm To Host Two Gun Law Seminars

HUGHESVILLE — State house member Joe Hamm will host two gun law seminars in Lycoming County, one is tonight , the other in two weeks. Rep. Hamm says the sessions will help residents better understand Pennsylvania firearm laws and concealed carry requirements.

The first seminar will be tonight , October 1 , from 6pm to 8pm at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. The second will be October 14 from 6pm to 8pm at the Old Lycoming Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Law enforcement and Game Commission representatives will discuss carry permits, the Castle Doctrine and hunting-season firearm laws. Registration is available at RepJoeHamm.com/events.