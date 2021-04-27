Hackenberg on Court of Common Pleas Candidacy: My Judicial Record Speaks for itself

MIDDLEBURG – Current Middleburg Magisterial District Judge Lori Hackenberg says it’s her judicial record that makes her a qualified candidate to become the next judge in Union and Snyder Counties.

She’s running for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in the 17th Judicial District, “Being on the bench for 10 years in my judicial district and actually filling in for Judge Hudock on the Court of Common Pleas bench in Treatment Court since 2017 has given me the ability to have a proven record.”

Current Union/Snyder Judge Michael Hudock is who Hackenberg would replace if elected, as Hudock is not seeking retention. Also running is long-time Lewisburg assistant district attorney Brian Kerstetter.

Hackenberg also says she has the full support of both sets of county commissioners, “As a judge, I work intricately with county commissioners. The chairman of each county, Joe Kantz (Snyder) and Preston Boop (Union) have not only endorsed me, but they provided reasons for their support, and they believe me to be an experienced judge. I think it speaks volumes to my reputation as a judge.”

Hackenberg says she’s also running to serve constituents on a broader basis. You can hear more of her remarks on the WKOK Podcast page.