Gregg Township To Decide Data Center Proposal

ALLENWOOD — Gregg Township supervisors are expected to decide by late October whether a proposed data center campus can move forward near Allenwood. The Standard-Journal reports supervisors concluded more than six hours of public hearings Monday .

PNK Group is seeking zoning changes and conditional-use approval for three data centers at Great Stream Commons. The company proposes converting a vacant warehouse and building two additional centers. The campus would total about one-million square feet with up to 300 megawatts of electrical capacity.