Gregg Township To Decide Data Center Proposal

Mark Lawrence | September 16, 2026 7:06 am |

ALLENWOOD — Gregg Township supervisors are expected to decide by late October whether a proposed data center campus can move forward near Allenwood.  The Standard-Journal reports supervisors concluded more than six hours of public hearings .

PNK Group is seeking zoning changes and conditional-use approval for three data centers at Great Stream Commons. The company proposes converting a vacant warehouse and building two additional centers. The campus would total about one-million square feet with up to 300 megawatts of electrical capacity.

About The Author

Written by Mark Lawrence

Program Director at Newsradio 1070 WKOK