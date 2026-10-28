Gregg Township Approves Conditional Use For Data Center

GREGG TOWNSHIP — Supervisors have unanimously approved conditional use for a proposed data center at Great Stream Commons near Allenwood. PennLive reports PNK plans to convert part of an existing warehouse into a data center, despite strong opposition from residents.

The approval includes 31 conditions covering noise, water usage, emergency services, and environmental protections. PNK has pledged a $1.5 million fire truck, workforce training funding, and approximately $1 million in annual township payments once operational.

Residents raised concerns about health, property values, and the rural community’s future. The developer still needs additional permits and land development approval before proceeding.