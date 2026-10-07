Greenway Study Targets Better River Access

NORTHUMBERLAND — A new study is giving communities a roadmap for making Susquehanna River access sites easier to use for people of all abilities. The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership evaluated sites along the West Branch from Renovo to Northumberland.

The study examined parking, pathways, restrooms, signage and barriers between vehicles and the river. Executive Director Alana Jajko says launches present unique accessibility challenges, and improvements may need to happen in stages, “What’s really exciting about this study is that it provides a model for other organizations and institutions who want to do a similar study. All the tools and resources are right in the study that you can take to any water trail.”

She says the benefits go beyond simply getting people onto the water, “Just the ability to sit outside by the river, the ability to fish, be by the water, engage in those activities is really great. Even just sitting by the water can really help the benefits of mental health and well-being.”

The partnership says each site received specific recommendations for future upgrades. The complete study, including assessment tools and site recommendations, is available at susquehannagreenway.org.