Governor: Teacher and School Staff Vaccinations Ahead of Schedule

HARRISBURG – Governor Tom Wolf says the state’s ongoing special vaccine initiative for teachers and school workers is ahead of schedule. Governor Wolf announced Friday, just two weeks after announcing the initiative, over 83,000 people have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in 10 days.

The governor says by the end of the weekend, all 94,600 doses of the initial J&J vaccine allocation will be administered. In addition, Governor Wolf says 13,000 more doses were secured last week for a total of 107,600 doses. The administration will request another 13,000 doses next week.

All this means the vast majority of educators and support staff wishing to be vaccinated will be by the end of the month.