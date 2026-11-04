Governor Shapiro Wins Second Term In Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro won a second term, defeating Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity. The Associated Press called Tuesday ‘s election within a minute of polls closing.

The Democratic Governor pledged to continue growing Pennsylvania’s economy, improving public safety, investing in education, and protecting freedoms. Shapiro also criticized what he called chaos and corruption in Washington DC congratulated the congressional districts who went to the democrats.

PA Treasurer Garrity conceded shortly afterward, thanking supporters in Tunkhannock and congratulating Shapiro by telephone. Gov. Shapiro celebrated in Cumberland County, thanking voters for their confidence in his administration.