GOP US Senate Candidate Jeff Bartos Visiting Valley

MIDDLEBURG – A Republican US Senate candidate is making stops in the Valley today. Jeff Bartos will stop in Snyder and Union counties as part of his ongoing ‘Fighting for Pennsylvania’ Tour.

Bartos’ campaign tells us he’ll stop at Apex Homes in Middleburg and then Pik Rite in Lewisburg this afternoon, joining U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12, Kreamer) at both events. Bartos will then be stopping at the Sullivan County Courthouse and the Lycoming County Fair later this evening.

Bartos is a Montgomery County businessman and real estate developer. He ran unsuccessful for lieutenant governor in 2018. Bartos will join WKOK’s On The Mark next week to explain more about his visit and his campaign.