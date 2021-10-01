GOP Offer Reaction to Infrastructure Bill and Overspending

From Sen. Toomey:

Washington, D.C.—U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) released the following statement after voting against a continuing resolution that included substantial, non-offset, unrelated spending. The legislation also re-authorized several programs without the reforms they need to remain viable, “The legislation considered today included important funding to keep our government open, provide disaster relief, and support Afghan refugees. Unfortunately, as is common when the Senate considers a bill perceived as ‘must-pass,’ the occasion was exploited to add billions to our deficit for purposes that are only tenuously linked to recent disasters and not remotely emergencies. Other provisions will exacerbate the long-standing financial difficulties of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) by once again simply prolonging operations with no consideration of reform. One day Congress may start budgeting honestly and stop putting off hard decisions on programs like NFIP, but today was not that day.”

US Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) issued these remarks on 9/21 about the bills being considered:

“Instead of allowing the legislative process to work with substantive discussions about responsible budgeting…Speaker Pelosi is attempting to disguise a vote for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree as responsible government funding, but the American people aren’t fooled by it. We must rein in Washington’s wasteful spending and address our nation’s growing national debt; this poor governance by the majority party runs counter to these goals.”