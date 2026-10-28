God’s Chuckwagon Seeks Donations For Thanksgiving Meals

NORTHUMBERLAND — God’s Chuckwagon is asking for community donations to help provide Thanksgiving meals to people in need. The nonprofit mobile soup kitchen will serve turkey dinners with all the trimmings November 16th and 17th.

Organizers need turkeys, canned vegetables, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, fruit, and rolls. They’ll also distribute hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets to help residents prepare for colder weather.

Donations of gently used blankets are welcome, along with financial contributions. Anyone wishing to help can call or text 570-492-3902, or mail donations to God’s Chuckwagon, 3230 Ridge Road, Northumberland.