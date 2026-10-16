Giddy Up Gala Supports Eos Therapeutic Riding

DANVILLE – Eos Therapeutic Riding Center will celebrate 34 years of “Miracles on Horseback” during its Giddy Up Gala November 7 . Proceeds support therapeutic horseback riding programs for children and adults with special needs and veterans. The event runs from 5 to 10pm at The Barn at Frosty Valley.

The evening includes dinner, a fashion show and a live “Date with a Therapy Horse” auction. Twelve packages are paired with Eos therapy horses, including golf, dining, and other experiences. Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available at eostrc.com/gidd