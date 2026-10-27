Ghost Tour Planned At Joseph Priestley House

NORTHUMBERLAND — A Halloween ghost tour is coming to the Joseph Priestley House Museum in Northumberland this fall. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Octber 31 .

Organizers are inviting the public to visit the historic Priestley House on Priestley Avenue for what they’re calling a “spooktacular” evening. The tour will offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about the historic site while connecting with others.

Additional details, including times and specific tour activities, have not yet been announced. Organizers say more information will be released as the event approaches.