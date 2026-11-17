MILTON — Nine participants in the Getting Ahead in the Valley program celebrated their graduation over the weekend in Milton. ‘s ceremony took place at Milton Lutheran Church on Mahoning Street.
The program helps individuals overcome financial hardship, build personal resources and work toward greater economic stability. Susquehanna Valley United Way President and CEO Mark Stankiewicz served as guest speaker.
The Getting Ahead Foundation says community partnerships make the program available in five area communities. UPMC sponsored ‘s graduation ceremony, and more information about the program is available at GettingAheadFoundation.org.