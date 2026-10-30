Geisinger’s Parent Organization Plans Third Hospital Acquisition

DANVILLE — Geisinger’s parent organization, Risant Health, is expanding again, and as we hear from Mark Lawrence, they plan to acquire Oklahoma’s largest nonprofit hospital system.

INTEGRIS Health has signed an agreement to join Risant, pending regulatory approval.

The deal would make INTEGRIS the third hospital system under Risant, joining Geisinger and North Carolina’s Cone Health. INTEGRIS operates 20 hospitals and employs approximately 13,000 people.

Risant, created by Kaiser Permanente, aims to improve healthcare quality while controlling costs through coordinated patient care. The organization reports Geisinger has improved emergency department processing times and financial performance since joining Risant in 2024.