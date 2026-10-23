Geisinger Warns Of Possible Measles Exposure In Danville

DANVILLE — Geisinger is warning of possible measles exposure at two Danville medical facilities following a visit by an infected person Wednesday. The individual visited Geisinger Woodbine and Geisinger Women’s Health Pavilion October 21st.

Potential exposure at Woodbine occurred between 11am and 1pm, including the lobby and pharmacy. At the Women’s Health Pavilion, the exposure window was 11:30am to 1:30pm.

Geisinger is contacting affected patients directly and urges other visitors to monitor for symptoms. Those include fever, coughing, watery eyes, and a spreading rash. Anyone developing symptoms should call their healthcare provider before visiting a medical facility.