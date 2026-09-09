Geisinger Tightens Children’s Hospital Visitation Amid Measles

DANVILLE — Geisinger says it has expanded measles-related visitation restrictions to all inpatient units at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Effective immediately, only parents or legal guardians without measles symptoms may visit hospitalized children.

Geisinger says visitors will be screened for symptoms when entering Geisinger Medical Center. The new rules expand restrictions already in place in the neonatal intensive care unit to include the pediatric intensive care unit and other inpatient areas. Doctors say the measures are intended to protect vulnerable children.