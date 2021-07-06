Geisinger Starting Sports Cardiology Program Next Month

WILKES-BARRE – Urgent heart care was on the world stage recently when Demark soccer star Christian Eriksen collapsed during the European Championships and has since recovered. Now Geisinger is looking to bring education and screening of cardiovascular disease to athletes in the Valley.

Geisinger’s Chief of Cardiology Dr. Martin Matsumura says the health system is kicking off a new Sports Cardiology Program next month, “It will be a clinic that includes representatives from both cardiology as well as sports medicine…and that is really the key…to have expertise from both areas. We will have it at least once a month and we’ll probably have it more frequently as we start having increasing interest from the community.”

He says the idea has been in the works for some time, but Geisinger decided to introduce the program now following the events involving the soccer star. The program will start with Geisinger branches in northeast Pennsylvania before coming to the Central Pennsylvania region.

Dr. Matsumura says another aspect of the program is getting involved in the community, “Screening individuals…high school and college athletes for cardiovascular risk…and probably more importantly, educating both those athletes, parents, and school individuals about the importance of readiness for these kinds of emergencies.”

Dr. Matsumura also says more sports cardiology patients – albeit not as serious as Eriksen – have also popped up across the Geisinger system, “As a result of the concern for this, we do a fair amount of screening of high school and college athletes. And then in our general population, we see a lot of less high-level athletes, patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, and that’s a perfect use of sports cardiology expertise to make sure those patients are safe.”

Geisinger will also be conducting educational programs for EMS providers and local schools. You can listen to more about the program on the WKOK Podcast Page.