Geisinger Serves Nearly 3,500 Meals Honoring Veterans

DANVILLE — Geisinger honored military veterans with nearly 3,500 free meals during appreciation dinners held across Pennsylvania last week. Geisinger says the annual drive-through event took place at 12 locations, including Danville, Bloomsburg, Shamokin, Muncy and Jersey Shore.

Geisinger executives, employees and volunteers helped distribute meals to veterans and their guests. Local elementary school students also created homemade cards, and thank-you notes to accompany the dinners.

Geisinger says the event recognizes the service and sacrifices of military veterans throughout the region. The meals were provided at no cost as part of the health system’s annual Veterans Day observance.