Geisinger Rescheduling Most Thursday COVID Vaccine Appointments

DANVILLE – Most COVID vaccine appointments scheduled for Thursday at Geisinger are also being rescheduled as more winter weather moves in. Geisinger says the health plan building vaccine center in Danville will close at 11:50 a.m. Thursday. All first-dose vaccine appointments there will be rescheduled for Monday, March 1. All Thursday morning second-dose appointments will proceed as scheduled. All Thursday afternoon second-dose appointments will be rescheduled to Thursday morning.

Geisinger says these changes are not related to Wednesday’s announcement from the Department of Health. In response to that announcement, Geisinger says at no point did it ever use vaccine supply specifically designated for second doses to administer first doses. Geisinger says it has worked closely with the state to specifically request what quantities are needed for first and second doses – and there haven’t been any issues receiving supply until now.