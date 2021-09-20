Geisinger Requiring Appointments for COVID-19 Testing

DANVILLE – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout our communities, Geisinger is announcing appointments are required for COVID-19 testing and are reminding people about the appropriate place to go for a COVID-19 test and how to schedule one.

Beginning today, walk-in COVD-19 testing will no longer be available at Geisinger, with appointments now being required for COVID-19 testing at all of its care sites. This includes appointments at community medicine offices, pediatric offices, ConvenientCare locations, and dedicated COVID-19 testing locations in Avis, Danville, Moosic, Orwigsburg and Philipsburg. A hospital emergency room is not an appropriate location to go for COVID-19 testing.

If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or you’ve been around someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, you can schedule a testing appointment through myGeisinger or calling 570-284-3657.

COVID-19 test results are generally available from Geisinger within 24 to 48 hours, with results easily accessible through myGeisinger. For more information about COVID-19 testing, visit geisinger.org/coronavirus.