Geisinger Reminder: Emergency Rooms Not Appropriate Location for COVID Testing

DANVILLE – Don’t go to the emergency room to get a COVID test…That’s the reminder from Geisinger. The health system says appropriate places to go for COVID testing including Geisinger ConvenientCare locations, your primary care doctor’s office, pediatrician’s office, dedicated testing locations, including one in Danville, and the Department of Health also provides a list of locations.

Geisinger says in the past two weeks, it’s administered over 32,000 COVID tests, with 12% returning positive. Geisinger also says the current positivity rate is three times higher than last year.