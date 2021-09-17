Geisinger Raising Minimum Wage to $15 per Hour

DANVILLE – Geisinger is raising its minimum wage for employees starting at the end of the month. Geisinger announced Friday it’s raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour for current and future employees effective September 26. The largest employee groups benefiting include nursing assistants, food service workers, medical assistants, and patient access representatives, among others.

In addition to its competitive pay, Geisinger regularly invests in its employees by offering comprehensive employee benefits, including affordable healthcare coverage starting on an employee’s first day of employment, contributions toward retirement, tuition reimbursement, career development programs and more. In 2019, the health system also unveiled paid parental and military leave benefits.