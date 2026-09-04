Geisinger Plans Saturday Flu Shot Clinics

DANVILLE — Geisinger will offer flu shot clinics across the region beginning . Geisinger says drive-through vaccines will be available from 9am to 1pm for anyone age 3 and older at Geisinger facilities and Geisinger 65 locations. There’ll be another flu clinic next month.
Participating locations include Berwick, Bloomsburg, Buckhorn, Frackville, Kulpmont,
Lewisburg, Orwigsburg, Pottsville, Shamokin Dam and Woodbine Lane. Pediatric flu shots will also be available at selected locations for children 6 months and older.
Geisinger infectious diseases director Dr. Stanley Martin says vaccination helps prevent serious illness and hospitalization from the flu. A clinic is scheduled . More information is available at geisinger.edu. Flu shots will also be offered at the Bloomsburg Fair , 30 and .