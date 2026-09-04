Geisinger Plans Saturday Flu Shot Clinics

DANVILLE — Geisinger will offer Saturday flu shot clinics across the region beginning September 12 . Geisinger says drive-through vaccines will be available from 9am to 1pm for anyone age 3 and older at Geisinger facilities and Geisinger 65 locations. There’ll be another Saturday flu clinic next month.

Participating locations include Berwick, Bloomsburg, Buckhorn, Frackville, Kulpmont,

Lewisburg, Orwigsburg, Pottsville, Shamokin Dam and Woodbine Lane. Pediatric flu shots will also be available at selected locations for children 6 months and older.