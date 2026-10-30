Geisinger Marks Major Milestone In Hospital Expansion

DANVILLE — Construction of Geisinger Medical Center’s new 11-story patient tower reached a major milestone Thursday with completion of its steel framework. Hospital officials and community leaders gathered for a ceremonial final beam placement, keeping the nearly $900 million project on schedule for 2029.

The expansion will provide additional space for emergency medicine, trauma care, surgery, and intensive care services. Geisinger also plans to convert adult medical-surgical units to private patient rooms.

Central Region Chief Administrative Officer Alex Zimmerman says the expansion will help meet growing healthcare demands across the Susquehanna Valley. The project is designed to provide advanced medical care closer to home.